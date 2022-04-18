Russians need to get used to attacks on territory of Russian Federation, - Budanov about provocations in Belgorod

Head of Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kirillo Budanov believes that Russians should get used to the provocations of their own military, as happened in Belgorod.

At the same time, the Ukrainian side cannot comment on speculations about its involvement in this. As reported by Censor.NET Budanov said this in an interview with Spiegel.

"I can't comment on that," Budanov said when asked if Ukraine had conducted operations deep into enemy territory, particularly in early April at a fuel depot in the Russian city of Belgorod.

"Of course, the Russians didn't want to imagine that the war could affect their territory. I understand that it is difficult for them to admit that for the first time since 1943 there are attacks on Russian territory. But they need to get used to it," Budanov said.

Budanov emphasizes that the Ukrainian side has some evidence that Russia is organizing these attacks or sabotages on its own territory.

"I said that we have signs of such plans. The purpose of such stagings is usually to justify our own aggression. This time the goal is different: first, it is about consolidating one's own society, which refuses to fight en masse. Russia needs to show that Ukraine is a terrorist state, a threat that needs to be stopped. And secondly, to divert public attention from Bucha and other cases of rape and murder of children. So if stations, power plants, or fuel tanks explode in the coming days, and Ukraine is accused every time, I will not be very surprised," he concluded.