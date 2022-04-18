269 bodies of dead Irpin citizens transferred for examination, - National police

Police have completed all necessary investigative actions in Irpin to record the war crimes of the Russian Federation and handed over for examination the bodies of 269 dead locals, a separate case of the Rich Town residential complex is ready for transfer to the ISS.

This was announced on Monday at a briefing in Kyiv by First Deputy Chief of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine Serhiy Panteleev, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"So far, we have examined 269 bodies of the dead residents of Irpen. They have been handed over for relevant forensic examinations and the cause of death. In the future, they will be handed over to relatives for burial," he said.

Panteleev said that based on the testimony of Irpen residents who remained in the city during the occupation, from March 3 to March 27, the occupiers fired on Irpen and fought in the city, about 30% of the city's infrastructure was completely destroyed.

"Seven places of execution of civilians by Russian servicemen were inspected… 117 citizens who remained on the territory of Irpen at the time of the active phase of the armed aggression were identified and interrogated," the deputy head of the GSU said.

Also, according to him, the police inspected residential neighbourhoods, private houses and shops where Russian servicemen were stationed, spent the night and looted.

"Yesterday all the necessary investigative actions were completed," he added.

In addition, according to Panteleev, the police worked out one of the cases for the transfer of materials to the International Criminal Court (ICC) - the shelling of the Rich Town residential complex by Russian servicemen.

"I want to note that the residents who have been there all this time, in the basements, were preparing food on the streets near their entrances, reported that they did not see representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. our servicemen, there were no representatives of the Defense Forces, "he said.

Panteleev added that the case will be transferred to the ISS through the Prosecutor General's Office.