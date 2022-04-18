Russia promises provocations with numerous victims on Easter night in churches of south and east of Ukraine

Russian troops promise provocations in churches during the celebration of Easter by Ukrainians. However, traditionally, the Russian side accuses Ukraine of preparing such provocations.

According to Censor.NET with reference to the briefing of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Today at a morning briefing, the Russian Defense Ministry said that according to available information, "the Kyiv regime, with the support of the West, is completing the preparation of subtle horrific provocations with numerous victims in Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions."

The Russian side claims that to this end, more than 70 mobile groups have been formed from nationalist battalions in cars equipped with mortars (so-called "wandering mortars"), with the task of shelling Orthodox churches and churches on Easter night (April 23-24) and then blame the Russian military. "

"Kyiv plans to attract a large number of Western reporters to film and immediately promote fakes," the Russian Defense Ministry added.

Traditionally, the Russian side does not provide any evidence of unsubstantiated accusations. However, this may indicate the preparation of such provocations by Russian troops.