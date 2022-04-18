Troops of Russian Federation completed regrouping for offensive in east of Ukraine and increased 1,5 times departures of aviation, - Ministry of Defense

The Russian aggressor has completed the regrouping of troops for the offensive in the eastern operational zone.

This was stated at a briefing by Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Currently, the aggressor has completed the regrouping of troops for the offensive in the eastern operational zone. The strengthening of the offensive group is due to the transfer of additional Russian units. The most intense fighting is in Slobozhansky and Donetsk operational areas," Motuzyanyk said.

According to him, the Russian Armed Forces are completing the creation of an offensive group in the eastern operational zone. At the same time, the enemy continues to launch missile and bomb strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure.

"In particular, the departures of Russian tactical aircraft have increased 1.5 times. The occupier is preparing for an offensive in eastern Ukraine to establish full control over the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and ensure the stability of the land corridor with the occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea," a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense.