Moldova will not provide military assistance to Ukraine, Prime Minister Gavrilitsa said

Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilitsa has said that Chisinau cannot provide military assistance to Kyiv.

Gavrilitsa did not comment on Ukrainian media reports that Moldova has refused to provide Ukraine with six MiG-29 fighters that have remained in the country since Soviet times.

"Moldova supports Ukraine and its citizens ... in another way - by accepting refugees, providing humanitarian aid, adhering to all international sanctions in the banking and financial sector," Gavrilitsa said.

"And now there are more than 90,000 refugees from Ukraine in Moldova, we provide them with all the necessary assistance. As for military assistance, it is countries that are much better equipped (military equipment) and developed, which have the economic and energy capacity to provide such assistance", Gavrilitsa declared.

At the same time, the Prime Minister did not answer the journalist's direct question as to whether there was a request for the transfer of fighters from Kyiv or not.

The day before, a number of Ukrainian media outlets reported that Kyiv had asked Chisinau to sell or hand over MiG-29 fighters on its balance sheet, but had been refused.

Six MiG-29s have remained at the disposal of the Moldovan Ministry of Defense since Soviet times. In the late 1990s, they underwent major repairs in Belarus. Since then, the planes have not taken to the air, so it is unknown in what technical condition they are.