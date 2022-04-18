Russians fired at ambulance went to Kreminna to pick up wounded, - Haidai

The Russian occupiers fired at an ambulance going to Kreminna for the wounded.

The head of the Luhansk OVA Serhii Haidai reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"Positional battles continue in Rubizhne and Popasna. The ambulance that went after the wounded in Kreminna as a result of the shelling of a civilian car was also fired upon.

I will remind, there are four victims ", - it is told in the message.

Also, according to Haidai, the situation in Mariupol, Popasna and Hory is currently "Mariupol". More than 70% of the destruction. Haunted settlements.

Read more: For military of Russian Federation who want to surrender, phone number was published - Ministry of Defense

"Local governments will help the population to the last. No one is going to throw away the temporarily occupied territories, we are regaining every inch of our land," the head of the OVA summed up.