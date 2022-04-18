Russian occupiers are trying to break through our defenses in several directions, concentrating main efforts on Izium - Zaluzhny

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny addressed the Ukrainians.

The appeal states: "The second month of Ukraine's resistance to the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation is coming to an end. The defense forces have repulsed the aggressor in the northern and northeastern directions. At the same time, I urge the people of these regions to be careful, as the insidious enemy has left many mines, traps, and streamers that pose a potential threat to the lives of civilians, especially children. Please be vigilant and report suspicious items to the military command and the SES.

We managed to eliminate the immediate threat to the capital of Ukraine, the city of Kyiv. However, the danger of missile and bomb strikes remains for the whole country. I ask my fellow citizens to comply with safety requirements during alarms and to be understanding of the presence of fortifications, checkpoints, and enhanced control measures that take place in a state of war. Please also refrain from publishing on social networks and media publications about the consequences of enemy real-time shelling, as well as information about objects that could be potential targets for defeat by the enemy.

The situation in the southern direction is under control. The threat from the sea has been significantly reduced due to the sinking of the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. However, the danger of landing naval and airborne troops remains. In this regard, measures are being taken to strengthen air defense, including through logistical assistance from partner countries. The defense forces are steadily defending Mykolayiv from possible enemy attempts to resume the offensive and destroy the enemy in the suburbs of Kherson. We do not give the enemy the opportunity to move in the direction of Zaporizhia. The heroic defense of the hero city of Mariupol continues. The Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is taking all possible measures to support the defenders of the city. In particular, the destruction of the Saratov landing ship in the port of Berdyansk reduced the risk of landing and fire from the sea.

In recent weeks, the enemy has regrouped its forces and assets in the east and is trying to break through the defenses in several directions, concentrating its main efforts on Izium. The military command strengthens the defense, especially anti-tank and anti-aircraft. Russia's "liberator" has sharply worsened the humanitarian situation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Despite the overwhelming forces of the enemy in some areas, thanks to the acquired skills of commanders and combat experience of our soldiers, we are able to repel attacks, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. We keep the fighting spirit and faith in Victory! Glory to Ukraine!"

