War showed how important what we have done since 2014, - Poroshenko

Ukraine has come a long way since the 14th year of its independence, based on the development of the Armed Forces, the defense of our people's identity and their European ambitions.

This was stated by Petro Poroshenko in an exclusive interview on the Pryamiy TV channel, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to the press service of "ES".

In answer to the question of why the slogan "Army. Language. Faith" became relevant again after February 24, Poroshenko noted: "The watershed did not happen on February 24. It is already the culmination. The watershed happened in 2014."

"The army was my first priority. The Army of 2014 and the Army of 2019 simply cannot be compared. Life has proven the authenticity and rightness of working together, the joint choice of the people," Poroshenko notes.

Language shapes the soul of the people. I consider absolutely false now a discussion about whether or not to study the Russian language. What are you talking about? We have languages that are most commonly used in the world, besides our state language English, French. optional - Russian, but no advantage, only to fight the enemy" - Poroshenko is convinced.

"Today no one can even question how important the role of the church is. I want to thank the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. It's nice that the transition of congregations has resumed," Poroshenko says.

"The right processes have also begun in the Moscow church, the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine. Today they already refuse to commemorate the Russian criminal Kirill. This is a criminal who blesses murderers, barbarians, marauders for the destruction of Ukraine. And for sure he will be among those who will be responsible for crimes against humanity," Poroshenko believes.

"In addition to the army, language and faith, we had two other priorities: the European Union and NATO. We changed the Constitution, we signed the visa-free agreement, we made a strong platform for what this is all about," Poroshenko emphasized.

"It's very important today to continue the progress of this work and not to hesitate to acknowledge how important what's been done in eight years is. The country in eight years is different. A country where democracy has been preserved and must be preserved. A country where freedom of speech has been preserved and must be preserved. A country that is able to defend itself and has unconditional authority in the world," states Petro Poroshenko.

"If the country had not changed and met the war, God forbid, in the condition it was in 2014, no one knows how it would have all been," Poroshenko notes.

