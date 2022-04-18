ENG
Occupiers' attempt to start active phase of war began this morning - Danilov

This morning, Russian occupation troops began their offensive in Eastern Ukraine.

This was stated by Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council Oleksii Danilov during a TV marathon, reports Censor.NЕТ.

According to him, this morning almost all along the front line in the territory of Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv regions, the occupants tried to break through the defense of the Ukrainian soldiers.

"Our troops are holding out. Only in two places they managed to pass - this is Kreminna and another small town. Fighting continues. We are not surrendering our territories. The attempt to start an active phase they began this morning," explained the secretary of the National Security and Defence Council.

