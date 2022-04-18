For April 18 in the Eastern direction the enemy launched 4 attacks, 20 occupants, 1 tank, 1 artillery system, 2 drones were destroyed - OС "East"

During the day, April 18, in the area of responsibility of Operational Command "East", the Russian fascist troops launched four attacks.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by ОC "East".

The report notes: "They continued rocket and air strikes, shelling from heavy artillery. Ukrainian defenders destroyed: personnel - 20; tanks - 1; artillery systems - 1; UAVs - 2".

