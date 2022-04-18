ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9560 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
2 664 0
atack (149) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2724)

For April 18 in the Eastern direction the enemy launched 4 attacks, 20 occupants, 1 tank, 1 artillery system, 2 drones were destroyed - OС "East"

схід,оту

During the day, April 18, in the area of responsibility of Operational Command "East", the Russian fascist troops launched four attacks.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by ОC "East".

The report notes: "They continued rocket and air strikes, shelling from heavy artillery. Ukrainian defenders destroyed: personnel - 20; tanks - 1; artillery systems - 1; UAVs - 2".

Read more: 60 occupants, 1 tank, 2 BMPs, 3 artillery systems and 1 helicopter were destroyed in Eastern direction, - OC "East"

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 