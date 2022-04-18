ENG
In coming days, U.S. will start training Ukrainian military with 155 mm howitzers - Reuters

According to Reuters, the United States plans to begin training the Ukrainian military in how to use howitzer artillery in the coming days.

According to Reuters

A senior U.S. Defense Department official said on condition of anonymity that exercises with howitzers would take place outside Ukraine.

The United States plans to teach Ukrainian instructors how to use some of the new weapons, such as howitzers and radars, and then Ukrainian instructors will teach their colleagues inside Ukraine.

Read more: Cargoes of new US military aid began to arrive in Ukraine, - CNN

Earlier, the U.S. taught Ukrainian forces how to operate Switchblade drones.

