7 occupant attacks were repelled in Donbass. 1 tank, 1 artillery system, 18 units of armored vehicles, an aircraft and 4 drones were destroyed - JFO Staff
In Donetsk and Luhansk, the defenders of Ukraine continue to repel enemy attacks.
According to Censor.NЕТ
The message notes: " During the current day, the servicemen of the Joint Force grouping have successfully repulsed 7 attacks of the enemy. Due to expert actions and skill, our soldiers inflicted damage to the Russian occupiers.
In particular, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 10 tanks, 1 artillery system, 18 armored vehicles, 8 vehicles and one enemy mortar.
Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down one enemy Su-30 fighter jet and four "Orlan-10" type unmanned aerial vehicles.
Ukrainian servicemen continue to courageously and heroically hold back the aggressor's invasion!"
