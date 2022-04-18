We are working out plan of maximum acceleration of Ukraine's development, - Zelensky

The authorities are developing an economic reconstruction plan for Ukraine.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video message, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Held an important meeting today on the post-war reconstruction and development of Ukraine. We need to work out everything in detail now, so that when the war is over, we will be fully prepared.

We are developing a comprehensive plan to restore what has been destroyed, modernize government structures and accelerate the development of Ukraine as much as possible. It's not just about the amount of physical work - to build housing, restore businesses, start new businesses that will work to rebuild infrastructure and renew economic relations in our state.

And also about reconsidering how our country will develop in the future. What industries can become the basis for growth after the war. What solutions and resources are needed to increase the level of processing in Ukraine and not to trade in raw materials, as it was before. What cities will be the locomotives of economic and technological growth, pulling the nearby areas behind them, "- said the Head of State.

According to Zelensky, we must have a precise idea of how we see this or that sector of our economy, what direction we expect from this or that city, what benefits this or that institution can bring to the country as a whole.

