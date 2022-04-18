Since beginning of day on April 18 in South direction destroyed 28 invaders and 5 units of equipment, - OC "South"

Operational Command "South" released information about the fighting with the Russians on April 18.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by ОC in Facebook.

The information notes: "The fifty-fourth day of our victorious opposition to a full-scale invasion by the Rashist forces is coming to an end.

The threats of missile and artillery strikes remain relevant in Mykolaiv region. The difficult water supply situation is being resolved by the local authorities and with humanitarian support from neighboring regions.

In Kherson region, the enemy continues psychological pressure and dirty propaganda among the civilian population, while on the occupied line it defends itself and tries to launch artillery and mortar strikes on our positions and settlements with civilians.

The nearly hour-long assault by the fascists on our positions near Oleksandrivka was unsuccessful. The enemy withdrew to regain strength.

As a result of effective defeat by our troops of the enemy forces destroyed 28 Rashists and 5 pieces of equipment, including armored, engineering, vehicle and UAV.

In the Black Sea operational area, the enemy ship grouping of missile and airborne ships has moved almost 200 km away from our shores. But the blockage of shipping and the threat of missile attacks remain.

The southern security and defense forces are fighting a united front against all hostile manifestations from combat encounters to exposure and stopping sabotage activities.

