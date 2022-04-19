Operational information as of 6:00 on April 19 on Russian invasion - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 on April 19.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated on Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Thus, the fifty-fifth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion began.

The full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our State continues. It is reported that the enemy is trying to continue offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone to establish full control over the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as to maintain the land corridor with the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Missile and airstrikes on civilian targets throughout Ukraine do not stop. During the previous day, the task of missile strikes on objects in the western regions was intensified.

In the Slobozhansky and Donetsk operational districts, the aggressor is conducting offensive and assault operations in certain areas.

The enemy continues to transfer weapons and military equipment to Ukraine from the central and eastern regions of the Russian Federation. Along with combat units, it transfers units to provide support.

In addition, to improve the logistics system, the occupiers are deploying logistics centers and creating field bases for repairing damaged equipment.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy continues to partially block the city of Kharkiv. According to available information, in order to organize the air defense system of the offensive group, the enemy is transferring additional anti-aircraft missile divisions "Tor" to the Kharkiv region. At the same time, S-400 and S-300 anti-aircraft missile divisions were deployed in the areas of the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine to cover the main control points, as well as the rear areas.

In the Izyum direction, the enemy is conducting offensive operations on the left bank of the Seversky Donets River. To support the offensive actions of the group in this direction, the enemy created a system of main and reserve firing positions for jet and barrel artillery.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the Russian occupiers intensified offensive operations along the entire line of contact.

The main efforts of the enemy are focused on breaking through the defense of our troops in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, as well as establishing full control over the city of Mariupol.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the concentration of units of the occupying forces continues in certain areas.

In the South Buz direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on reaching the administrative border of the Kherson region. In order to improve the tactical situation, the occupiers are trying to conduct offensive operations in the area of ​​the village of Alexandrovka. The enemy doesn't stop the shelling of civilian objects in the city of Mykolaiv.

No significant changes have been recorded in the Volyn, Polissya, and Seversky directions.

The Republic of Belarus continues to provide its territory for airstrikes on the territory of Ukraine and reconnaissance of objects on our territory.

"According to updated information, the losses of the 126th Coast Guard Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet are up to 75%. The 810th separate brigade of the Black Sea Fleet lost 158 ​​servicemen killed, about 500 wounded, and 70 people missing. A significant number of servicemen of these brigades wrote reports refusing to participate in the so-called "special operation".

In the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Ukraine's defenders repulsed seven enemy attacks and destroyed ten tanks, eighteen armored units, eight vehicles, one artillery system, and an enemy mortar.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has hit seven air targets in the previous day: one plane, four drones, and two cruise missiles, "the General Staff concluded.