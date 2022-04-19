Russia has announced shelling of villages in Belgorod region by Ukraine

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, accused Ukraine of shelling the village of Golovchino. It is reported that one resident was injured in the shelling and was treated on the spot.

"There was shelling by Ukraine on the village of Golovchino, Grayvoron district. There is destruction. There is no information about the victims yet. Now there is a detour on the houses. I will give more detailed information later," Gladkov said.

An official report later emerged that a local woman who had already received medical treatment was injured in the shelling.

