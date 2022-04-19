Since beginning of Russian invasion in Ukraine, 205 children have died, 367 - injured, - Office of Prosecutor General

More than 572 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. Over the past 24hrs, the official number of dead children has not changed - 205. The number of injured has increased - 367.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to juvenile prosecutors, the most affected children were in Donetsk region - 118, Kyiv - 108, Kharkiv - 91, Chernihiv - 54, Kherson - 43, Mykolaiv - 40, Luhansk - 36, Zaporizhia - 25, capital - 16, Sumy - 16 , Zhytomyr - 15.

It became known that on March 14 in the forest strip near the village of Zakharivka in the Kyiv region on an unidentified explosive device the civilian car on which the family tried to evacuate to a safe place exploded. An 8-year-old child was injured and her mother died.

On April 18, a 16-year-old girl was wounded in an artillery shelling by the occupiers of the village of Shandrygolove in the Donetsk region.



Also on April 18, a 14-year-old girl was injured in the shelling of the village of Preobrazhenka in the Zaporizhia region.

On April 18, a rocket attack was launched on the territory of the city of Lviv, as a result of which a 3-year-old child was injured.



The bombing and shelling by the Russian armed forces damaged 1,141 educational institutions, 99 of which were completely destroyed.