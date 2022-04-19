Situation in Dnipropetrovsk region. Occupiers fired from "Grad" on Kryvyi Rih district, - Reznichenko

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, several settlements of the Kryvyi Rih district came under enemy fire.

Informs Censor.NET, the head of the Dnepropetrovsk regional military administration Valentin Reznichenko reports about it.

"The night was disturbing. The occupiers fired on the Zelenodolsk community from Grady again. There is the destruction of houses. People were not affected. Everything is fine now," Valentyn Reznichenko said in a statement.

Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih Regional Military Administration, informs in more detail about the shelling of the occupiers.

"At night, orcs massively fired from multiple launch rocket systems and artillery systems at settlements in the Kryvyi Rih district: Zelenodolsk, Marianske, Velyka Kostromka, and others. There is the destruction of private homes and the apartment sector. There are no victims," Vilkul said on his Facebook.

