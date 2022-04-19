Troops of Russian Federation tried to break through in Popasnaya and Rubizhne, had no success, they go home in packages, - Haidai

Russian troops at night significantly intensified shelling with all kinds of weapons, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed attacks by the occupiers.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET

"Orcs tried to break through in Popasna and Rubizhne, were unsuccessful, they go home in packages," he said.

In addition, according to the head of the region, the evacuation will take place today.

"We also agreed to transport bedridden people by special transport and medical support during the trip," he said.

