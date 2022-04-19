ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6537 visitors online
News War
19 384 18

Troops of Russian Federation tried to break through in Popasnaya and Rubizhne, had no success, they go home in packages, - Haidai

рубіжне

Russian troops at night significantly intensified shelling with all kinds of weapons, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed attacks by the occupiers.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET

"Orcs tried to break through in Popasna and Rubizhne, were unsuccessful, they go home in packages," he said.

In addition, according to the head of the region, the evacuation will take place today.

"We also agreed to transport bedridden people by special transport and medical support during the trip," he said.

Read more: Russians fired at ambulance went to Kreminna to pick up wounded, - Haidai

Author: 

Russian Army (8990) military actions (2294) Haidai_ (329) Luhanska region (1307)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 