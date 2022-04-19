On April 19 attempts to evacuate inhabitants of Luhansk region despite refusal in "silence mode" from occupiers will be organized, - Haidai

On April 19, as every day, attempts will be made to save people from Rubizhne, Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Popasna, and Hory communities.

"We will evacuate people on April 19, but the Russians refused us in "silence mode". Leave - the residents of Kreminna didn't have time and are now hostages. As every day, attempts will be made to save people from Rubizhne, Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Popasna, and Hory communities ...

The occupiers don't stop blocking and shelling routes, violating international humanitarian law. However, we cannot leave the inhabitants of the Luhansk region. Volunteers will help us in the evacuation today, the police will take elderly and less mobile people to the buses, as well as people from shelters. Therefore, when you see the patrol, don't delay - this is a chance to escape. Every day such opportunities decrease," Haidai wrote.

Also, the head of the regional military administration named the meeting places for organized departures to railway stations:

Lysychansk: city ​​center, street Sosury, 324, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine; sq. 40 Rokiv peremogy, near the house 15

Privillya:

Central Area;

Severodonetsk: City Palace of Culture, 28 Khimikiv Ave .;

Rubizhne:

Palace of Culture "South", st. Chekhov, 11.

Hirske:

House of Culture Ukraine. Gagarin 13a

Popasna:

street Scherbakova, 1a

