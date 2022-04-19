There will be no open humanitarian corridors on April 19, - Vereshchuk
Today, April 19, unfortunately, there are no humanitarian corridors.
This was announced on Telegram by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk, as reported by Censor.NET
According to her, intense shelling continues in Donbas.
"According to Mariupol: the Russians refuse to provide a corridor for civilians to leave for Berdyansk. We are continuing difficult negotiations on opening humanitarian corridors in the Kherson and Kharkiv regions," she said.
