Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 20.8 thousand people, 169 aircraft, 150 helicopters, 802 tanks and 2,063 armored vehicles. PHOTO

Russian troops who invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of April 19, the losses of enemy personnel amounted to about 20.8 thousand people.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 19.04 are approximately:

personnel - about 20,800 people were eliminated,

tanks - 802 units,

armored combat vehicles - 2063 units,

artillery systems - 386 units,

multiple launch rocket systems - 132 units,

air defense systems - 67 units,

aircraft - 169 units,

helicopters - 150 units,

automotive equipment - 1495 units,

ships / boats - 8 units,

tanks with fuel and lubricants - 76,

unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level - 158.

Special equipment - 27.

Launcher of the operational-tactical missile system - 4.

The data are being clarified.