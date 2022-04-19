Prohibited ammunition, unjustified cruelty, mass extermination of population - SBI investigates crimes of Russians in Irpen. PHOTOS

Investigators from the State Bureau of Investigation inspected about 700 hectares of the city's Kyiv region, which is more than 10,000 houses and buildings. These are mostly residential areas, where there were few infrastructure facilities, but only schools, hospitals, and kindergartens.

This was announced by Director of the State Bureau of Investigation Olexei Sukhachev, as reported by Censor.NET







"No crime goes unpunished. Today, no one in the world, except the perpetrators of the tragedy, doubts that the cannibalistic acts in Irpen, Bucha and other cities of Ukraine were committed by the Russian military. But in addition to political and moral condemnation, there must be a harsh legal assessment, "said the head of the SBI.

It is noted that in the course of investigative actions irrefutable evidence of crimes against humanity of representatives of the armed forces of the Russian Federation in the territory of the city of Irpen was established. In particular, it is the use of munitions prohibited by the Geneva Convention, unjustified cruelty, and mass extermination of the population. Also during the investigation, a large number of Russian weapons and ammunition, military ammunition, documents, and other signs of belonging were found.







Among other things, SBI investigators found 13 burials. The use in residential areas against civilians has been documented:

anti-personnel mines, tank shells, and multiple launch rocket systems "Grad";

Iskander-M aeroballistic missile;

artillery shrapnel shells equipped with arrow-shaped striking elements and other prohibited weapons.

All these facts are properly documented and recorded. It is reported that the SBI will continue its work on documenting crimes. The Bureau's investigative group went to the Sumy region, where together with representatives of the National Police will continue to record crimes in the settlements of the region.

