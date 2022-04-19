Residents of Kyiv district of Kharkiv are urged not to go outside today due to high threat of shelling
Residents of the Kyiv district of Kharkiv are urged not to take to the streets today due to the high threat of shelling by the Russian army.
This is stated in the message of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration on Facebook, as reported by Censor.NET
According to the regional military administration, on April 19 there will be a high threat of enemy shelling. The administration urges residents of the Kyiv district not to go outside and stay in shelters without an urgent need.
