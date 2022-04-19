ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
Occupiers are digging trenches and placing "Grad" at recreation centers in Kyrylivka

In the resort of Kyryllovka (Zaporizhzhia region), the Russian military is actively digging trenches. In addition, they place multiple launch rocket systems "Grad" at recreation centers.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration on Telegram.

"Residents of the resort village of Kyrylivka, Melitopol district, report that the occupiers began digging trenches around the settlement, and installed Grad at recreation centers," the statement said.

In addition, local residents claim that the occupiers are also deploying weapons in the villages of Lyubimivka and Zelenyi Hai in the Vasyliv district.

