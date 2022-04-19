In Mariupol, a new wave of looting due to rotation of Russian troops: occupiers are massively breaking into surviving apartments and taking away property

A new wave of looting has arisen in Mariupol due to the rotation of Russian troops. Russian occupiers break into surviving apartments and take away property.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko reported about it on Telegram, inform Censor.NET

"In connection with the beginning of the offensive in the East, we see a trend of rotation of the Russian military on mercenaries from the" DPR ". We assume that this is due to the attempt to strengthen the position on the offensive. This created a new wave of looting by the Russian military. They are massively breaking into surviving apartments and taking away property - mostly household appliances. There is nothing new for Russians - theft and meanness," he said.

