Lavrov on possibility of Russia's use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine: at this stage, we are considering option of conventional weapons

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov commented on the possibility of using nuclear weapons by Russian troops in Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.

"At this stage, we are considering the option of conventional weapons," he said in an interview with India Today.

