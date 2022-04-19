ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
Shoygu commented on war in Ukraine for first time in three weeks: Russia is "consistently implementing liberation plan" of "DPR" and "LPR"

Russia's defense minister said that Russia was consistently implementing the plan to liberate the DPR and LPR. He commented on the war in Ukraine for the first time since March 29.

According to Censor.NET, Shoygu, who spoke at the board of the Russian Defense Ministry, was quoted by ВВС.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu said that Russia is "consistently implementing the liberation plan" of the "DPR" and "LPR".

According to him, the United States and other Western countries are doing everything to "prolong as long as possible" the course of the war.

"The growing supply of foreign weapons clearly demonstrates their intentions to provoke the Kyiv regime to fight" to the last Ukrainian, "the minister said.

Shoygu has not often appeared in public or made any statements lately. In March, the media and commentators speculated on his health, as he also did not comment publicly for a long time. He last spoke publicly on March 29.

