Hungary will not support sanctions against Russian gas and oil and will not allow arms to be supplied to Ukraine through its territory, - Siyarto

Hungary will not join European Union sanctions against Russian oil and gas.

This was stated on Tuesday by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Siyarto at a press conference with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"The Hungarian people cannot pay for this war, so we will not support the introduction of sanctions on gas and oil supplies," Siyarto said.

"Hungary depends on Russian gas, its supplies are made in accordance with international agreements," he added.

According to TRT, Siarto stressed that supplies from Russia to Hungary are uninterrupted.

The Minister stated that Hungary supports a peaceful settlement of the situation in Ukraine, supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine, and is ready to receive Ukrainian refugees. He added that there would be no arms supplies to Ukraine via Hungary.

"Our priority is to ensure Hungary's security. We do not want Hungary to be drawn into the war," Siyarto said.

Earlier in April, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said the country would not "succumb" to EU pressure to impose a series of sanctions on Russia, including restrictive measures on oil and gas supplies. He stressed that this is a "red line" for Hungary.