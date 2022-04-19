Russia prepares mass provocations in Kherson region for accusations of Armed Forces, - press center of Forces of protection and defense of south of Ukraine

Russia is preparing mass provocations in the Kherson region and plans to accuse the Armed Forces of Ukraine of them.

This was announced by the head of the joint coordination center of the security and defense forces of southern Ukraine, Captain I rank Natalia Humeniuk, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"We know that not only agitation work is being carried out, but also mass provocations are being prepared, which will be timed to the pseudo-referendum that the occupiers' dream of holding in the Kherson region. They are rolling out their equipment in order to set it on fire, which they will then accuse the Armed Forces of Ukraine of, "Humeniuk said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center on Tuesday.

She stressed that Ukraine pursues an information policy so that the population of the Kherson region and even the occupied territories, where speech and communication are jammed, receive reliable information about the positions of Ukrainian troops.

"The situation is really tense because the enemy is pulling up its forces and wants to gain a foothold in the positions it already has and dreams of advancing in our region, Kherson region, to the borders of the Mykolaiv region, regain lost ground. But we do not give up, our forces keep clear in proper political and psychological hygiene and hold their positions. Kherson region is covered with explosions, you can hear the work of volley fire systems, artillery explosions," said Humeniuk.

The chief of the joint coordination press center informed that on Tuesday night two installations of systems of volley fire of the Russian Federation which, in particular, struck blows across Nikolaev were destroyed.

"Unfortunately, this is a very dense coating. In particular, high-explosive shells are already being used to inflict maximum damage," Humeniuk said.