5th prisoner exchange took place. 60 soldiers and 16 civilians are returning home, - Vereshchuk
Another exchange of prisoners took place between Ukraine and Russia.
This was announced on Telegram channel by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk, Censor.NET reports.
"Today we exchanged 60 servicemen, 10 of them officers. Also 16 civilians are returning home. This was the fifth exchange of prisoners. A total of 76 people," the statement said.
