EU is working on potential sanctions against Russian oil sector, - said representative of European Commission Mamer

The European Union does not rule out the possibility of imposing additional sanctions against Russia, in particular on oil imports from Russia.

This was announced by the official representative of the European Commission Eric Mamer, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"We are really working on potential sanctions in the oil sector," Mamer said at a briefing in Brussels on Tuesday. He added that he would not go into details while the measures are being worked out.

Mamer reminded that announcing the fifth package of sanctions in Strasbourg a few weeks ago, EC President Ursula von der Leyen had already announced that new restrictions on oil were planned.

Hungary has already stated that it will not support EU sanctions on Russia's energy sector.

