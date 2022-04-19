Troops of Russian Federation went on offensive in Donbas and Kharkiv region, in South Bug direction enemy will try to gain foothold on administrative borders of Kherson region, - Ministry of Defense

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation intensified offensive operations in eastern Ukraine.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Motuzyanyk today at a briefing, as informed by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform

"The Russian Armed Forces have intensified offensive operations in eastern Ukraine. The main goal is to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and maintain a land corridor with the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea," Motuzyanyk said.

According to him, air and missile strikes on civilian targets throughout Ukraine, in particular in the western regions, will not stop. Over the past 24hrs, the enemy has made at least 49 sorties of operational, tactical, and long-range aircraft of the Russian Federation.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the enemy continues to partially block Kharkiv and shell the city with artillery.

Thus, in the direction of Izium-Barvinkove the enemy intensified air reconnaissance with the use of UAVs, conducting offensive operations on the left bank of the river Siversky Donets in the directions Andriyivka - Zavody, Brazhkivka - Dmytrivka, Sulyhivka - Dibrovne.

The invaders are also sending additional anti-aircraft missile divisions of the Tor ADS to the Kharkiv region. S-400 and S-300 anti-aircraft missile divisions have been deployed in the Belgorod region's border areas with Ukraine to cover the main control points and rear areas.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya areas, with the support of bombers, the Russian army is conducting offensive operations along the entire line of combat. The main focus of the enemy was on breaking through the defenses of Ukrainian troops. In particular, in the Luhansk region - on the border Kreminna - Terny, Rubizhne - Popasna, and in Donetsk - in the direction of Staromlynivka - Shevchenkove.

Also, the invaders do not stop trying to establish full control over Mariupol.

According to Motuzyanyk, Ukrainian soldiers repulsed seven enemy attacks in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts over the past 24 hours.

He also noted that in the South Bug area, the Russian invaders will try to get out and gain a foothold on the administrative border of the Kherson region.

"In order to improve the tactical situation and advance to the Bug estuary, the Russians are conducting offensive operations in the area of ​​the settlement of Oleksandrivka. The enemy does not stop shelling civilian objects in Mykolaiv," said a spokesman for the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

He noted that Belarus continues to provide its territory for airstrikes on the territory of Ukraine, as well as conducting reconnaissance of objects on our territory.

A spokesman for the Defense Ministry added that there are four Caliber missile carriers in the Black Sea, with a total missile volley of at least 28 missiles.

