ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
14976 visitors online
News
15 566 32

Prime Minister of Netherlands Rutte announced supply of armored vehicles to Ukraine

рютте

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte has announced his decision to supply Ukraine with heavy weapons, including armored vehicles.

As reported by Censor.NET, with reference to Euro Integration.

"During the conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky, the Minister of Defense and I expressed our support for Ukraine in connection with the beginning of a new Russian offensive. The Netherlands will supply Ukraine with heavier equipment, including armored vehicles. Together with allies, we are considering additional heavy equipment," Rutte wrote on Twitter.

Read more: Russian troops kill Ukrainians not for terror - for fun, - Zelensky

Author: 

Netherlands (345) weapons (2852) Mark Rutte (194)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 