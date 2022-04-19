Prime Minister of Netherlands Rutte announced supply of armored vehicles to Ukraine
The Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte has announced his decision to supply Ukraine with heavy weapons, including armored vehicles.
As reported by Censor.NET, with reference to Euro Integration.
"During the conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky, the Minister of Defense and I expressed our support for Ukraine in connection with the beginning of a new Russian offensive. The Netherlands will supply Ukraine with heavier equipment, including armored vehicles. Together with allies, we are considering additional heavy equipment," Rutte wrote on Twitter.
