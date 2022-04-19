In Zaporizhia region situation near Polohy aggravated, fights became essentially intensified, there is massive attack of enemy, - Starukh
Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration, said that fighting in the region had intensified and the situation had worsened.
He stated this today during a telethon, as informed by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.
According to him, the situation in the Polohy district has significantly worsened.
"At this time, the fighting has intensified significantly. Pologi district, where the situation has worsened. Fighting has intensified. The guys are holding the line of defense, but there is a massive offensive of the enemy," - said the old man.
