Judicial mafia pushes through Verkhovna Rada a number of unconstitutional decisions on restoration of Supreme Council of Justice, - Zhernakov

The judicial mafia is trying to push through parliament a decision that will allow all traitorous judges to return to office and sue for insane amounts of money. At the same time, it will effectively abolish judicial reform.

Mykhailo Zhernakov, Chairman of the Board of the DEJURE Foundation, wrote about this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"A few days before the war, 10 members of the High Council of Justice resigned, fearing an inspection by the Ethics Council with internationals? Because of this, the Supreme Council of Justice lost its quorum and cannot now, for example, dismiss traitorous judges.

So from. Judges in parliament are currently pushing a series of completely unconstitutional decisions to restore the Supreme Council of Justice. One of them, for example, wants to transfer the powers of the Supreme Council of Justice to the Council of Judges. Let me remind you that this is the body that, to please the judicial mafia, did not fulfill the direct requirement of the law to delegate its members to the Ethics Council for two months. And thus blocked judicial reform, and with it - international assistance to Ukraine," Zhernakov said.

According to him, the Council of Judges is also headed by the infamous campaign in the parliament by the head of the Council of Judges of Ukraine Bohdan Monich, "who was brought to this position by Vovk and Portnov."

According to Zhernakov, due to violations of the Constitution (only the Supreme Council of Justice can dismiss judges according to it), even the most outspoken traitorous judges will be able to return to the office through our courts or the European Court of Human Rights. And Ukraine will pay them crazy compensation from the budget, which would otherwise be spent on rebuilding the country and treating veterans. Also, these changes to the law completely destroy the reform and return the judiciary to the time of Yanukovych. Because, in fact, the competitive selection of GRP members and the verification of candidates by the Ethics Council with internationals are being canceled.

The destruction of judicial reform will hamper Ukraine's integration into the EU (in the EU Questionnaire mentioned by the President, the issue of the rule of law - # 1), the lawyer emphasizes.