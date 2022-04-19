AFU held a counterattack and gained full control of Mariinka, - General Staff

During April 19, AFU units carried out a counterattack and fully regained control of the city of Mariinka in the Donetsk region.

This reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to the page of AFU General Staff in Facebook.

In the Donetsk direction, near the town of Marinka, as a result of a counterattack by our troops, the enemy suffered losses and retreated. Units of the Defense Forces resumed control of the village.

