"Azovstal" was bombed and destroyed almost completely, people are under rubble - "Azov"

Mariupol plant "Azovstal" "bombed and destroyed almost completely." There are a lot of people under the rubble.

This was stated in a comment to "Radio Svoboda" by Deputy Commander of the Azov Regiment Svyatoslav Kalyna Palamar, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, "super-powerful bombs" are being dropped on the plant, and "a lot of people" are under the rubble.

"We will fight, we will use every cartridge we have left, but we call on the homeland to save civilians, the wounded, and take away the bodies," Palamar said.

Earlier on April 18, the Mariupol City Council announced that Russian troops were dropping bombs on the Azovstal metallurgical plant.

At the same time, the commander of the Azov Regiment, Denys Prokopenko, appealed to world leaders to urgently organize a "green" corridor for the evacuation of civilians, the wounded, and the bodies of those killed in Mariupol.