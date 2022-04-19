Talked about necessary assistance to Ukraine - Zaluzhnyi had conversation with General Milley

Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, held talks with General Mark Milley, Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, Zalyzhnyi wrote this in Facebook.

He said: "I had a conversation with my American colleague General Mark Milley, Chief of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Shared information about the difficult situation in Eastern and Southern Ukraine, where heavy fighting is continuing. Once again emphasized that we need urgent help and thanked him for the help he has already given us.

He assured us that we will definitely preserve all the experience of this difficult war and share it with our partners so that the world's evil will be punished.

