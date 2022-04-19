ENG
In Eastern direction, 4 attacks of Russians were repulsed, 30 occupants, 2 tanks, 1 helicopter were destroyed, - OC "East"

In the Eastern direction, the Russian occupants launched three attacks on Ukrainian positions.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook by Operational Command "East".

The report notes: "In the area of responsibility of Operational Command "East", Russian fascist troops continued to conduct offensive actions. Thus, on April 19, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three enemy attacks. The fighting resulted in the destruction of 30 personnel, 2 tanks, 8 armored personnel carriers/IFVs, 24 armored vehicles and 1 helicopter.

