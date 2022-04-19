"Everyone who was on deck, in cabin, who steered cruiser, who was on watch, died" - mother of conscript from cruiser "Moskva"

Journalists continue to find relatives of the sailors who were able to escape from the Russian cruiser "Moskva", which was hit by Ukrainian missiles.

In the process, journalists find relatives of the crew members of the sunken "Moskva". One of them is the mother of an enlisted sailor.

The woman said that on the evening of April 14, her son called her, and everything he reported was contrary to the official statements of the Russian authorities. In particular, he confirmed that Ukrainian Neptun missiles had hit the ship. He reported about 40 dead on the cruiser. According to the sailor's mother, this ship from February 24 had already carried out a number of combat missions, including on Zmiiniy Island, and during the last campaign the Russian troops were planning an operation to land marines in Odessa. Editors are not naming her for security reasons.

Sailor contacted his mother on April 14.

"My son called me on the phone on the 14th in tears and said: "Mom, do you understand what happened? Three missiles were launched at us! (according to the Ukrainian authorities, two Neptun cruise missiles were fired at the "Moskva" cruiser," the woman continued the story. - Some of the guys were evacuated to the "Makarov" frigate. All survivors were taken to Sevastopol. They were given telephones, because they were, excuse me, only in their underpants and blouses. They left everything, phones and documents. They were without everything.

At that moment, the woman had already seen news reports about the "ship fire" and asked him about it.

"He said to me: "No, Mom, that's not true. There's no fire." He doesn't just say it, he didn't take it from his head. He tells me, and he cries from the horror he's been through. Well, you gotta admit, he wouldn't just make it up. And it's not a wooden dinghy that would just burst into flames. No one is explaining anything. I just don't understand why the radars on this famous cruiser that was equipped didn't recognize those Neptune missiles.

Therefore, the woman now excludes the official version of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation about the alleged fire of the "Moskva" as a result of a munition detonation".

According to the mother of the Russian sailor, there were 510 people on the "Moskva". Her son told her he knew of 40 dead. "He said that everyone who was on deck, in the cabin, who was in charge of the cruiser, who was on watch, died, because the impact occurred right on the deck ... There are wounded with severed limbs," the woman said.

The sailor's mother said that her son served on the ship as an conscript. As it turned out, from the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"He was an enlisted man. And how he got on the cruiser on a mission is a big question. The cruiser was involved in combat operations, Zmeiniy Island, Odessa region. And my son was there as an enlisted man. What does that mean? Non-compliance with orders?" Non-observance of laws?" - says the sailor's mother.

