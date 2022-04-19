During this day, 12 tanks, 28 armored vehicles, Su-34 aircraft and Ka-52 helicopter of occupants were destroyed, - JFO press center

During the current day the servicemen of the Joint Force grouping have successfully repulsed 10 enemy attacks.

This informs Censor.NЕТ with reference to JFO press service.

In particular, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 12 tanks, one artillery system, 28 armored vehicles and two vehicles.

Air Defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down one enemy Su-34 aircraft, one Ka-52 helicopter, four UAVs and one cruise missile.

