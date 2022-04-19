Ukraine now has more fighter planes than two weeks ago, Pentagon

The Pentagon said that Ukraine received platforms and spare parts for airplanes from other countries in order to increase the number of its own air fleet.

This was stated by U.S. Defense Department spokesman John Kirby, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to the Voice of America.

"Ukraine has received support from other countries to make some of its aircraft functional again. Ukraine now has more fixed-wing fighter planes available than it did two weeks ago. And that's not by accident," Kirby said.

He added that other countries with experience with these types of aircraft have been able to help Ukraine get its inactive planes up and running. "The Ukrainians have received additional ships and parts to help get more aircraft in the air," Kirby added.

The Pentagon spokesman did not specify which countries or types of aircraft he was referring to. He added that other countries also helped Kyiv with tanks according to a similar scheme.

"The Ukrainians got tanks from other countries - I mean the types of tanks they are familiar with and know how to use. Some countries have provided tanks, some countries have provided parts so they can put their disabled tanks back into action," Kirby said.