On April 19, Air Defense Forces defeated 9 air targets of Russian occupants, - AFU Air Force Command

On April 19, the air defenses of the Air Force, Ground Forces, and Airborne Assault Troops hit 9 air targets of the Russian occupiers in the East and South of Ukraine.

This reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to the Command of AFU Air Forces.

Enemy losses are:

1 aircraft (presumably a Su-34 fighter-bomber);

1 helicopter (Ka-52);

5 UAVs (OTR);

1 cruise missile.

It is also noted that the aviation of the Air Force of the AFU continues to perform special tasks, protects airspace and inflicts fire attacks on the positions of the Russian occupation troops.

