ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9794 visitors online
News War
23 576 11

On April 19, Air Defense Forces defeated 9 air targets of Russian occupants, - AFU Air Force Command

ппо

On April 19, the air defenses of the Air Force, Ground Forces, and Airborne Assault Troops hit 9 air targets of the Russian occupiers in the East and South of Ukraine.

This reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to the Command of AFU Air Forces.

Enemy losses are:

On April 19, Air Defense Forces defeated 9 air targets of Russian occupants, - AFU Air Force Command 01 1 aircraft (presumably a Su-34 fighter-bomber);

On April 19, Air Defense Forces defeated 9 air targets of Russian occupants, - AFU Air Force Command 01 1 helicopter (Ka-52);

On April 19, Air Defense Forces defeated 9 air targets of Russian occupants, - AFU Air Force Command 01 5 UAVs (OTR);

On April 19, Air Defense Forces defeated 9 air targets of Russian occupants, - AFU Air Force Command 01 1 cruise missile.

It is also noted that the aviation of the Air Force of the AFU continues to perform special tasks, protects airspace and inflicts fire attacks on the positions of the Russian occupation troops.

Read more: During April 17, 1 aircraft, 3 helicopters, 1 drone were destroyed - Air Force

Author: 

Air_Force (26) Anti-aircraft warfare (1487) plane (908)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 