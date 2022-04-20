During 19 April, 19 occupants and 6 units of equipment were destroyed in Southern direction - OC "South"

Operational Command "South" published a report on the operational situation in the Southern direction on April 19.

The message notes: "At the end of the fifty-fifth day of our joint opposition to the Rashist invasion we have a steadily tense situation on the fire line.

The local population of the Kherson region under occupation continues to demonstrate their pro-Ukrainian position, people participate in peaceful rallies under Ukrainian flags and demonstrate their refusal to buy and consume occupants' products. In the meantime, Russians continue to prepare for the referendum, printing ballots, distributing propaganda products, and blocking Ukrainian speech and communications. Houses of local activists are being searched and kidnapped. Along the highways, enemy troops are densely mining fields, forest lines and roads.

To the north of Kherson, the enemy under cover of artillery and tank fire in two APCs conducted a reconnaissance battle toward Dnipropetrovsk region. However, it was blocked by the fire of our units, suffered losses and withdrew to its previous position.

When the Ka-52 helicopter attempted to fire on the target, our air defense units opened fire, forcing the enemy to shoot off indirectly and flee.

There were no significant changes in positions in the Mykolayiv region, and there remains a threat of both artillery and missile strikes. As a result of the missile strike, the building of a healthcare center in one of the settlements was hit, the information about the victims is being clarified.

The maneuvering of the enemy fleet's ship group in the Black Sea operational zone continues. Therefore, the threat of missile strikes remains, and a desperate landing of an airborne assault is not excluded.

The enemy continues to reconnoiter our positions with the help of reconnaissance drones, which our air defense forces continue to destroy accurately.

Total enemy losses for the day in the southern defense lines are 19 Rashists and 6 pieces of equipment, including armored, vehicle and UAV "Orlan-10"."

