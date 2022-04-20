Operational information as of 6:00 on April 20 on Russian invasion - AFU General Staff

The General Staff of the AFU released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 a.m. on April 20.

The fifty-sixth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion has begun.

There is a full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. The enemy is trying to continue the offensive in the Eastern operating zone in order to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The enemy continues to conduct missile and bombing attacks on military and civilian infrastructure all over Ukraine.

The enemy did not conduct any active operations in the Volyn and Polissya directions. It is noted that there remains a threat of missile and bomb strikes by Russian aircraft against facilities in Ukraine using the territory, airfield network, and airspace of the Republic of Belarus.

Certain units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to perform tasks to cover the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in Brest and Gomel regions. They are carrying out engineering equipment of positions and observation posts.

There are no signs of the enemy forming a strike force to resume offensive operations in the Siversk direction. The enemy is guarding the section of the Ukrainian-Russian border in this direction in a strengthened mode. Measures to engineer strongholds in the areas on Ukrainian border continue.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy is regrouping and resupplying. The partial blockade of Kharkiv and shelling of the city continues.

In the Izium direction, the enemy attempted an offensive in the direction of Suligovka, Dibrivne. The enemy is trying to conduct aerial reconnaissance of offensive directions using Orlan-10 drones.

In the Donetsk and Tavria directions, the Russian occupants continue shelling the advanced positions of our troops and searching for weaknesses in the defenses along the entire line of contact. Fighting continues in the areas of Kreminna, Torske and Zelena Dolina settlements. The enemy is regrouping for the purpose of a further offensive in the direction of Liman settlement.

The enemy is trying to launch an offensive to advance deeper into the populated area of Popasna. After an attempted assault by Russian occupants in Rubizhne and Severodonetsk, nearly 130 wounded enemy soldiers were taken to a local hospital in Novoaidar. The exact number is currently being clarified.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy conducted assault actions near the settlement of Mariinka.

The main efforts of the enemy are focused on the capture of the city of Mariupol, continues to storm near the Azovstal plant.

The enemy conducts combat operations in the area of Velyka Novosilka, Rivnopil and Storozhevo settlements. It continues to provide logistical support to the troops.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy concentrates its main efforts on maintaining the occupied lines and shells the positions of our troops. Conducting combat operations in the vicinity of the village of Oleksandrivka.

In the future, the Russian occupants will continue to have a firing influence on the positions of our troops and conducting combat operations in order to reach the administrative boundaries of the Kherson region.

Due to heavy losses, the occupants withdrew a battalion tactical group of the 237th Tank Regiment of the 3rd Motorized Rifle Division of the 20th General Army of the Western Military District from Kharkiv Region to its permanent deployment point (Soloty settlement of Belgorod Region) to recover fighting capabilities.

"In the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the past 24 hours 10 attacks of Russian occupants were repulsed, 12 tanks, 28 units of armored and 2 units of automotive equipment, one artillery system were destroyed."

A group of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the previous day had hit 9 aerial targets: one plane, one helicopter, 6 UAVs of different types and a cruise missile," the General Staff summed up.