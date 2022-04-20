Norway transfers 100 "Mistral' man-portable air defense systems to Ukraine

The Norwegian government has transferred more than 100 "Mistral" man-portable air defense systems to Ukraine.

This was stated by Norwegian Defense Minister Berne Arild Gramm , reports Censor.NЕТ

"The conflict in Ukraine could be long-lasting, and the country needs international support to resist Russian aggression. That is why the government decided to transfer the "Mistral" air defense system to Ukraine," said Defense Minister Bern Arild Gramm.

The minister stressed that the "Mistral" air defense system is an effective weapon that was used in the Navy and will be very useful in the fight against the enemy.

"Now the government is handing over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine about 100 Mistral air defense missiles. The weapons are already on their way to Ukraine," the Norwegian Defense Minister said.

