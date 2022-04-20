Russian troops shelled 12 settlements in Donetsk region during day, there are victims - National Police

During the day, the occupiers fired on 12 settlements in the Donetsk region. Police have documented Russian war crimes.

This reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Communication Department of National Police.

As it is noted, civilians were killed and wounded as a result of blows. At least 30 civilian buildings were destroyed - homes, a school, a kindergarten, businesses, shops, and a railway.

"During the past 24 hours, the occupiers hit following settlements of Donetsk region: Mariupol, Avdiivka, Vuhledar, Mariinka, Kramatorsk, Novogrodivka, Toretsk, Mykolaivka, Blagodatne, Orlivka, Rubtsi, Pryvillya.

The enemy fired rockets at the civilian population, from "Grad" rocket launchers, tanks and heavy artillery, "the statement said.

The police opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws or customs of war) and Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

