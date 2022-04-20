ENG
Since Russian invasion of Ukraine, 2,072 civilians killed, including 169 children, - UN

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has said that 2,072 civilians, including 169 children, have died since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports, citing Voice of America.

According to the UN, another 2,818 people were injured, including 272 children.

Most victims in Donbas: 732 people were killed there.

653 people died in the territories controlled by Ukraine before the war, and 79 people were killed in the occupied part of eastern Ukraine.

The UN uses only verified information and emphasizes that the actual number of victims may be higher, as such information comes from the battlefields with delays.

