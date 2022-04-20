Russian troops are building up their forces in Eastern Ukraine, missile attacks will continue over whole territory, - British Ministry of Defense

British intelligence estimates that Russia continues to build up forces in Eastern Ukraine for its large-scale offensive, while the threat of missile strikes remains in the rest of the territory.

This is stated in a daily statement from the British Ministry of Defense, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukranian truth.

According to intelligence, Russia continues to increase its military presence in Eastern Ukraine. The fighting has intensified, the Russians are trying to break through Ukrainian positions.

Russian activity in the skies over Northern Ukraine is likely to remain low, given the withdrawal of ground forces from this direction. Nevertheless, there remains the threat of missile attacks on important facilities throughout Ukraine, in particular to disrupt the supply chain of reinforcements and weapons to the East.